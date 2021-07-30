HRT Financial LP Sells 1,914 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

