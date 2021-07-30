Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $40.75

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $44.21. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 16,416 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

