Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,444. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

