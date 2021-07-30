Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given Buy Rating at Alembic Global Advisors

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock remained flat at $$26.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 97,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.