Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.