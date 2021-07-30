Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.