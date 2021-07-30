iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.69.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.70. 167,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.01. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

