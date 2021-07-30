iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.14.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$68.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.01. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.54 and a twelve month high of C$72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.