ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 77052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

