ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

