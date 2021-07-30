IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $22.26. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $441,164 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

