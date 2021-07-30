IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $704.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.40.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

