Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 3.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.71. 17,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.