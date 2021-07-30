Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IHR stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 118.80 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.66. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £416.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

