Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.59. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 20,605 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$656.06 million and a P/E ratio of -463.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67.
Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.