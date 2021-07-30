Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.59. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 20,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$656.06 million and a P/E ratio of -463.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,311,381 shares in the company, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

