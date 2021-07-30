Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of IMO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

