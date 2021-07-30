Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $45.10. Impinj shares last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 442 shares traded.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

