Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

IEA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

