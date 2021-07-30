Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 16,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IEA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.