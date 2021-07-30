InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Announces Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%.

InMode stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.50. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

