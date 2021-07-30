InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

INMD opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $116.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,763 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

