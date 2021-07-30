InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.
INMD opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $116.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,763 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.