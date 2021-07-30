INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INMB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

