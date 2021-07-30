Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) by 602.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.