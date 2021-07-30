Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MOFG stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $385,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

