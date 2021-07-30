Insider Buying: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Buys 805 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

LON NXT traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 7,882 ($102.98). 205,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,954.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.30. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,368 ($70.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.