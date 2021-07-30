Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.60. 27,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $209.87.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.