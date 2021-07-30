Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.60. 27,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

