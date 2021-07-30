Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

