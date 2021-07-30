Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 133,782 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $4,881,107.15.

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $64.76. 1,678,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -62.85. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

