Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,724,400.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

CACC opened at $481.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.62. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.72 by $6.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.