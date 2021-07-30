Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells $1,150,450.00 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSX stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 103.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

