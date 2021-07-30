Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

