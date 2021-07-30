Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.