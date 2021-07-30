Insider Selling: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

