Insider Selling: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Sells $209,250.00 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $2.05 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

