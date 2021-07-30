Insider Selling: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Lauten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

