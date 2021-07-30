Insider Selling: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Lauten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
