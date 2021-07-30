Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.