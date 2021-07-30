Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells $32,527.26 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $32,527.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.