Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,911,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Insulet worth $78,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $273.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.98 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,105.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.83.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

