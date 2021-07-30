Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.64.

Shares of IFC opened at C$169.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.16. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

