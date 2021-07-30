Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Intapp stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

