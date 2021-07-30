Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.32

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 4057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

