Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

