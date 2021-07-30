Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 417,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

