Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.