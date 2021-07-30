Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $137.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

