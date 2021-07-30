Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 31,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

