Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $22.64

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $21.64. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

