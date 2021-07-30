Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.26 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$63.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$26.01 on Monday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.