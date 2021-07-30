International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised International Personal Finance to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

