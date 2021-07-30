Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in July

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

