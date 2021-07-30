Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in July

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
