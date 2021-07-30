Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intevac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intevac by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

